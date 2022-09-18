NewsVideos

Watch: Indore man runs a museum with a collection of over 450 typewriters from across the world

Rajesh Sharma from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore runs a museum with over 400 types of typewriters. Sharma started the ‘typewriter museum’ 10 years ago. He has also managed to exhibit nearly 450 typewriters from America and other parts of the world.

Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
