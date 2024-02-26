trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725228
Watch JP Nadda Speech after he launches resolution letter suggestion campaign

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
BJP prepping big for Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda has launched resolution letter suggestion campaign. Know what all he said after launching the campaign.

