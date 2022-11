Watch: Kangana Ranaut's simple solution to Twitter's 'blue tick' conundrum

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Recently, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her support for the move by Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, to charge USD 8 per month for verified accounts. She referred to the social media site as the "greatest" and stated that everybody with an Aadhaar card "must earn" a verified blue tick. She described it as intellectually and ideologically motivated.