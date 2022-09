Watch King Charles proclamation ceremony as Britain's new monarch | Zee English News

King Charles III was officially proclaimed as Britain’s monarch in a historic ceremony at St. James’ Palace. Soon after his proclamation, King Charles said he is deeply aware of his duties.

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

