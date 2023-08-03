trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643914
Watch latest update on Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Ram Mandir Update: The work of making divine idols of Ramlala along with Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. As the temple is progressing towards completion, the feeling of reverence in the hearts of the devotees is also getting stronger with the same speed. Preparations have also started for the consecration of the idol of Ramlala in the temple.

