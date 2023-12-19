trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700746
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Latest Update on IPL 2024 Auction LIVE

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Mumbai Indians (MI) are facing heavy criticism from the fans after removing their five-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma and including Hardik Pandya in the team. A report said that as soon as this news came out, some fans started unfollowing MI on the Instagram app. MI lost 1.5 lakh followers within a day of announcing the new captain. Hardik was bought by Mumbai from Gujarat Titans (GT) in a cash deal. He spent two years as captain at GT and was reportedly ready to rejoin MI if he was given the captaincy.

All Videos

Jagdeep Dhankhar makes huge remark on Kalyan Banerjee
Play Icon1:16
Jagdeep Dhankhar makes huge remark on Kalyan Banerjee
Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 19th November 2023
Play Icon3:16
Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 19th November 2023
JP Nadda and Shivraj meeting: 'I will work wherever party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Play Icon1:18
JP Nadda and Shivraj meeting: 'I will work wherever party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Winter Session 2023: 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
Play Icon20:56
Winter Session 2023: 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
Neha Sharma's Fitness Royalty: A Sizzling Gymwear Showcase
Play Icon0:22
Neha Sharma's Fitness Royalty: A Sizzling Gymwear Showcase

Trending Videos

Jagdeep Dhankhar makes huge remark on Kalyan Banerjee
play icon1:16
Jagdeep Dhankhar makes huge remark on Kalyan Banerjee
Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 19th November 2023
play icon3:16
Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 19th November 2023
JP Nadda and Shivraj meeting: 'I will work wherever party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
play icon1:18
JP Nadda and Shivraj meeting: 'I will work wherever party', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Winter Session 2023: 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
play icon20:56
Winter Session 2023: 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament
Neha Sharma's Fitness Royalty: A Sizzling Gymwear Showcase
play icon0:22
Neha Sharma's Fitness Royalty: A Sizzling Gymwear Showcase
ipl auction 2024 live,ipl auction 2024,ipl auction 2024 live kaise dekhe,IPL Auction,ipl auction 2024 date,IPL Auction Live,Rohit Sharma,Rohit sharma news,rohit sharma interview,rohit sharma captaincy news,rohit sharma replaced by hardik pandya,rohit sharma replacement,hardik pandya rohit sharma,rohit sharma reply hardik pandya,Indian Premier League,Indian Premier League auction,Indian Premier League 2023,indian premier league live,Zee News,trending news,