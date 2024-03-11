NewsVideos
Watch: Maharashtra Kesari Chandrahar Patil Joins Shiv Sena In The Presence Of CM Uddhav Thackeray

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Breaking News: Double Maharashtra Kesari awardee Chandrahar Patil has joined Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai. The joining took place at Matoshree in the presence of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Watch The Video For More Details.

