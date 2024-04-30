Advertisement
Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Her Full Yoga Session, Reveals Secret To A Fit Body

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
The Bollywood sensation, Malaika Arora, is famous for her marvelous figure. She just shared a video of her whole yoga practice, sharing the key to her toned physique. Fans of her fitness regimen are keen to get information from her video, that has drawn a lot of buzz online. Let's explore her practice of yoga and learn how she maintains herself fit and healthy.

