Watch: MOS for Health & Family Welfare BP Pawar inaugurates multi utility centre in AIIMS Bhubaneswar

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

MOS for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar inaugurated multi-utility centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on December 04. She also held the review meeting on the facilities and services of AIIMS Bhubaneswar with officials. She also took a review of various academic, research, recruitment, financial and other aspects of AIIMS.