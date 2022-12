videoDetails

Watch: PM Modi congratulates Argentina on winning FIFA World Cup

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Argentina made history as it won the FIFA World Cup final against France on December 18. Argentina bagged FWC 2022 by defeating France by 4-2 penalty shootout at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team for the big win. Several venues in India also came alive with celebrations as soon as Argentina secured the win.