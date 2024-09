videoDetails

Watch PM Modi' Mann Ki Baat Program

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 02:04 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 114th episode of the program 'Mann Ki Baat'. During the Mann Ki Baat program, PM Modi told the importance of Mann Ki Baat program. PM Modi expressed gratitude to regional TV channels and YouTubers. So PM Modi explained the importance of water. Along with this, shared about the water shortage in Jhansi and the campaign to solve the water problem of women.