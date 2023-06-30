NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch: PM Modi takes a ride in Delhi metro, interacts with students

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
PM Modi takes a ride in Delhi metro to attend DU centenary celebrations. Amid tight security, PM Modi swiped his card at a metro station. He was also be seen interacting with his fellow passengers during his trip.

All Videos

After UPI and ONDC, Indian Govt Launches OCEN, Know How its Democratizing Credit Access In India?
play icon3:1
After UPI and ONDC, Indian Govt Launches OCEN, Know How its Democratizing Credit Access In India?
“Unconstitutional step…” Manish Tewari after Tamil Nadu Governor removes Senthil Balaji
play icon2:2
“Unconstitutional step…” Manish Tewari after Tamil Nadu Governor removes Senthil Balaji
Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Imphal, offers assistance to displaced people
play icon3:27
Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Imphal, offers assistance to displaced people
UP: Short dresses, ribbed jeans, not allowed at Khatu Shyam Temple in Hapur
play icon2:26
UP: Short dresses, ribbed jeans, not allowed at Khatu Shyam Temple in Hapur
Big Breaking: Putin praises Modi, wants to implement this mega plan
play icon6:50
Big Breaking: Putin praises Modi, wants to implement this mega plan

Trending Videos

After UPI and ONDC, Indian Govt Launches OCEN, Know How its Democratizing Credit Access In India?
play icon3:1
After UPI and ONDC, Indian Govt Launches OCEN, Know How its Democratizing Credit Access In India?
“Unconstitutional step…” Manish Tewari after Tamil Nadu Governor removes Senthil Balaji
play icon2:2
“Unconstitutional step…” Manish Tewari after Tamil Nadu Governor removes Senthil Balaji
Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Imphal, offers assistance to displaced people
play icon3:27
Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Imphal, offers assistance to displaced people
UP: Short dresses, ribbed jeans, not allowed at Khatu Shyam Temple in Hapur
play icon2:26
UP: Short dresses, ribbed jeans, not allowed at Khatu Shyam Temple in Hapur
Big Breaking: Putin praises Modi, wants to implement this mega plan
play icon6:50
Big Breaking: Putin praises Modi, wants to implement this mega plan