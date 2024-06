videoDetails

Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

| Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

Mann Ki Baat 2024: Today, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addressed the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat program, the first of his third term. During this, PM Modi said that 'such a big election has never been held in any country in the world, in which 65 crore people voted. I congratulate the Election Commission and everyone associated with the voting process for this.