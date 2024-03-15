NewsVideos
Watch: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings And Calls For Support In Kerala

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Watch: Addressing the people of Pathanamthitta, Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends heartfelt greetings for the upcoming festivals of Easter, Navroz, Ram Navami, Holi, and Ramzan. He expresses confidence in Kerala's support for the BJP in the upcoming elections, aiming to break old records and reshape the political landscape. Modi pledges unwavering commitment to Kerala's development, promising to leave no stone unturned in serving the state.

