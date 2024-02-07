trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718664
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch: President Droupadi Murmu Takes A Ride In Delhi Metro

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Follow Us
President Droupadi Murmu, a distinguished leader, takes a ride on the bustling Delhi Metro. In this extraordinary experience, witness the President's interaction with the city's heartbeat, As President Murmu gracefully navigates the metro system, observe the genuine connection she forms with the people of Delhi.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Group of 3 Workers Intensely Attacked Man in Jacket, Sparks Internet
Play Icon00:43
VIRAL VIDEO: Group of 3 Workers Intensely Attacked Man in Jacket, Sparks Internet
Can India only save Imran from death sentence?
Play Icon04:11
Can India only save Imran from death sentence?
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Student Left Bleeding In Chicago Attack
Play Icon00:36
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Student Left Bleeding In Chicago Attack
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with victim Syed Ali Mazahir's wife
Play Icon10:10
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with victim Syed Ali Mazahir's wife
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy
Play Icon01:25
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Group of 3 Workers Intensely Attacked Man in Jacket, Sparks Internet
play icon0:43
VIRAL VIDEO: Group of 3 Workers Intensely Attacked Man in Jacket, Sparks Internet
Can India only save Imran from death sentence?
play icon4:11
Can India only save Imran from death sentence?
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Student Left Bleeding In Chicago Attack
play icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Student Left Bleeding In Chicago Attack
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with victim Syed Ali Mazahir's wife
play icon10:10
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with victim Syed Ali Mazahir's wife
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy
play icon1:25
VIRAL VIDEO: IndiGo Passenger's In Flight Dholak Performance Sparks Controversy