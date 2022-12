videoDetails

Watch: Putin rejects Zelensky's appeal for peace, says 'we aren't leaving, accept the....'

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Vladimir Putin has turned down Ukraine's president's request to cease Russia's incursion. This comes after Volodymyr Zelensky advocated for peace, beginning with Russian departure from all Ukrainian land. Ukraine should "accept new realities," according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. He went on to say that these new realities include Ukraine's four seized regions.