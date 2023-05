videoDetails

Watch: Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Outside The Gym In Black Crop Top

| Updated: May 16, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

Bollywood diva Rhea Chakraborty, who is returning to television with "Roadies 19," in which she will play a gang leader, was recently photographed after working out in Bandra. The diva cheerfully posed for photos while wearing a black crop top and shorts and looking as stunning as ever.