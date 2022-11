Watch: Richa Chadha sparks controversy with 'Galwan’ post, faces major backlash

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Richa Chadha stoked a controversy after she reacted to the statement of Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi that the Indian Army is ready to take Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back. The actress is getting massively trolled on social media for her latest tweet.