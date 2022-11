Watch: Rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE to have LCD screen, stylus support

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

Geekbench results from a Samsung SM-X506B tablet back in September triggered speculations that it was the new FE slate, and now a leakster has confirmed the same. According to GSM Arena, the leakster's identity is Roland Quandt.