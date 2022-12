videoDetails

Watch: Russia is bombing Ukraine with Ukrainian missiles; Putin's new move stuns the west

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Ukraine’s Dy intelligence chief has claimed that Putin forces fired old Ukraine missiles along with a large wave of Russian missiles to target facilities across the country in October. Ukraine intel officials found the wreckage of the KH-55 subsonic cruise missile from the rubble. These missiles were developed in the 1970s to carry nuclear warheads and were built in a Ukrainian weapons factory.