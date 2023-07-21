videoDetails

Watch Seema Haider's EXCLUSIVE Interview

| Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

Seema Haider talks exclusively with Zee News. During this, Seema Haider of Pakistan told that he and Sachin of Greater Noida stayed in Nepal for about 7 days in March. After that Seema came to India in May. Seema Haider entered India from Kapilvastu of Nepal and Siddharthnagar border of India which is called Khunwa border. Now the question is, how did Seema dodge the security forces? The way Seema Haider did everything very easily, the doubt is deepening. The question is, can a lower middle class Pakistani woman do all this on her own? The police came in the middle of the interview and the police stopped the interview.

