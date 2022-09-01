WATCH: Spain’s annual La Tomatina tomato fight. You just can't miss this!

It is that time of the year where it's all about flying tomatoes and pulp friction! La Tomatina has returned to the village of Buñol, Spain. The festival, also known as ‘the world’s biggest food fight’, was banned for two years due to Covid-19. Watch the video to experience the extravaganza!

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

