Watch Super Exclusive Sting 'Operation Pink' of Zee News

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Zee News special Operation Pink has exposed some black businessmen who are playing big game with 2000 notes. One of these names is the famous gold company PP Jewelers which is giving gold in exchange of 2000 notes. Watch the sting operation of Zee News in this special report.

