trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703327
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Super EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Ram Mandir from Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Ramlala is to be consecrated in Ram temple on 22nd January. As per latest reports the ground floor of the temple is ready. And construction work is underway on the first floor. The temple is being built on 70 acres. Watch exclusive pictures of the temple on ZEE NEWS.

All Videos

Watch PM Modi's EXCLUSIVE Conversation with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Play Icon4:32
Watch PM Modi's EXCLUSIVE Conversation with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Rajnath singh Rajouri visit: No one looks at the army,we will not tolerate this, says Rajnath singh
Play Icon6:53
Rajnath singh Rajouri visit: No one looks at the army,we will not tolerate this, says Rajnath singh
Rubina Dilaik Celebrates One-Month Milestone of Twin Daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa
Play Icon0:20
Rubina Dilaik Celebrates One-Month Milestone of Twin Daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa
Alia Bhatt Faces Trolling After Animated Reaction to Birthday Cake Fire; Critics Call it 'Overacting Ki Dukaan
Play Icon0:29
Alia Bhatt Faces Trolling After Animated Reaction to Birthday Cake Fire; Critics Call it 'Overacting Ki Dukaan
Rajnath Singh Reaches Rajouri: We will win the war, we will also killed terrorists, says Rajnath Singh
Play Icon2:51
Rajnath Singh Reaches Rajouri: We will win the war, we will also killed terrorists, says Rajnath Singh

Trending Videos

Watch PM Modi's EXCLUSIVE Conversation with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra
play icon4:32
Watch PM Modi's EXCLUSIVE Conversation with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Rajnath singh Rajouri visit: No one looks at the army,we will not tolerate this, says Rajnath singh
play icon6:53
Rajnath singh Rajouri visit: No one looks at the army,we will not tolerate this, says Rajnath singh
Rubina Dilaik Celebrates One-Month Milestone of Twin Daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa
play icon0:20
Rubina Dilaik Celebrates One-Month Milestone of Twin Daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa
Alia Bhatt Faces Trolling After Animated Reaction to Birthday Cake Fire; Critics Call it 'Overacting Ki Dukaan
play icon0:29
Alia Bhatt Faces Trolling After Animated Reaction to Birthday Cake Fire; Critics Call it 'Overacting Ki Dukaan
Rajnath Singh Reaches Rajouri: We will win the war, we will also killed terrorists, says Rajnath Singh
play icon2:51
Rajnath Singh Reaches Rajouri: We will win the war, we will also killed terrorists, says Rajnath Singh
ram mandir pran pratishtha,shri ram international airport,Ayodhya,pm modi inauguration Shri Ram International Airport,ram mandir pran pratishta,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir pran prastisha,ram mandir nirman,ram mandir pran pratishtha,ram mandir update,ram mandir latest update,ayodhya ram mandir pran pratishtha,invitation letter for pran pratishtha,ram mandir ayodhya,ram mandir news,ram mandir pran pratishtha date,ram mandir inauguration,Ram Mandir construction,