Watch: Taiwan hit by earthquake Of 7.2 Magnitude, Tsunami warning issued in Japan

A strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitudes struck Taiwan. According to the reports, the epicentre of the quake was reported to be 85 km east of Yujing district in Taiwan.

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

