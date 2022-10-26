Watch: Telangana govt providing free electricity to Barber shops

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

CM KCR-led Telangana government is providing up to 250 units of free electricity per month to barber shops, in all parts of the state. CM took this decision after examining the grievances already made to the government by the Naayi Brahmin Associations across the state. The Telangana government’s goal was to uplift the most vulnerable sections (MBCs). Families in Telangana, living on the basis of caste occupation for generations, will be benefited. This also led to advancements in technology to contribute to the management of their caste occupations.