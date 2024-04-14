Advertisement
Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on BJP's manifesto

Apr 14, 2024
Taal Thok Ke: The 2024 elections seem to be turning into Modi's guarantee versus Rahul's guarantee. This time, eager to hoist the flag of victory for the third consecutive time with the slogan of crossing 400. BJP released its resolution letter under the leadership of PM Modi. This is being said to be the blueprint for victory in the 24 elections through 24 resolutions.

