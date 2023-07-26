trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640809
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch the victory saga of Kargil war when Pakistan wanted to cut Ladakh from Jammu-Kashmir

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Today Kargil Day has completed 24 years. On this occasion, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute and warned the martyred soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh on Wednesday. This is the day when Pakistan wanted to cut Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
play icon10:22
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
play icon3:9
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
play icon1:32
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
play icon1:38
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
play icon1:55
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
play icon10:22
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
play icon3:9
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
play icon1:32
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
play icon1:38
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
play icon1:55
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
kargil vijay diwas 2023,Kargil Vijay Diwas,Kargil diwas,26 july kargil vijay diwas,kargil vijay diwas news,kargil vijay diwas today,vijay diwas kargil,Kargil war,kargil vijay diwas celebration,kargil vijay diwas date,kargil vijay diwas status,kargil vijay diwas 2023 news,Kargil Vijay Divas,kargil vijay diwas drawing,kargil vijay diwas 2023 news hindi,24 kargil vijay diwas,Kargil,kargil vijay diwas song,Vijay Diwas,kargil vijay diwas 2022,