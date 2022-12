videoDetails

Watch: This is what Russia suggested India to tame West-imposed price cap on crude oil

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

Russia has offered India assistance in overcoming the West's price limit on Russian crude oil. The Russian Embassy in New Delhi published a statement indicating that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak Alexander offered India cooperation on leasing and building large-capacity ships, allowing it to avoid the European Union and British bans on insurance services and tanker chartering.