Watch: Tibetan Conference kicks off in Himachal Pradesh

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

On November 24, Highlighting India-Tibet's close relationship, Penpa Tsering, Sikyong of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said that even though the two countries are divided by boundaries, they are very much the same. He further added that India and Tibet are a repository of ancient Indian wisdom.