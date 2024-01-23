Watch TOP 100 Headlines of the day

trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712826
Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place in Ayodhya Yesterday. A large number of devotees have gathered outside temple premises to have Ram Lala's darshan. Devotees are carrying saffron flags and are chanting Jai Shri Ram. Watch top headlines of the day in this report.

