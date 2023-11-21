trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690516
Watch TOP 100 Morning Headlines of the Day | 21st November 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 07:10 AM IST
A few days back, heavy landslide took place in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi due to which around 40 workers got trapped inside the tunnel. Till then, Silk Yara Tunnel rescue operation is underway. Today is the 10th day of rescue but not a single worker has been brought out safely. However, rescue team has achieved huge success in the rescue operation and food and essential items are being sent by inserting a 6 inch pipe. Watch big news of the country and the world in superfast style.
Rajasthan Election: Who is CM face of BJP in Rajasthan, asks Priyanka Gandhi
Play Icon10:26
Rajasthan Election: Who is CM face of BJP in Rajasthan, asks Priyanka Gandhi
PM Modi's fierce attack on Gehlot Government
Play Icon31:37
PM Modi's fierce attack on Gehlot Government
What are the issues in Rajasthan-Telangana elections?
Play Icon36:56
What are the issues in Rajasthan-Telangana elections?
6 action plans together...how will 41 lives be saved?
Play Icon15:46
6 action plans together...how will 41 lives be saved?
Mitchell Marsh rests feet on World Cup trophy
Play Icon2:37
 Mitchell Marsh rests feet on World Cup trophy

