trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703543
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 Morning Headlines of the day | 28th December 2023

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 07:48 AM IST
Follow Us
A big update has come to light regarding WFI. As per latest reports, Hindu government has suspended Indian Wrestling Association. Due to this, it has been decided that Sanjay Singh will no longer be the president of WFI. This action has been taken against violation of rules. On the other hand, the new executive of WFI has been suspended. After this, the functioning of the new wrestling association has been banned. Watch 100 big news of the morning in this report.

All Videos

MP Bus Accident Breaking: Horrific accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, 12 people burnt to death
Play Icon2:7
MP Bus Accident Breaking: Horrific accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, 12 people burnt to death
1 Minute 1 News: Mamata Banerjee will not go to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon9:32
1 Minute 1 News: Mamata Banerjee will not go to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Ayodhya Ram Mandir- NSG, ATS, STF Commandos deployed on Alert Before PM Modi's Visit
Play Icon20:13
Ayodhya Ram Mandir- NSG, ATS, STF Commandos deployed on Alert Before PM Modi's Visit
DNA: Manali Jam-packed as tourists arrive to celebrate New Year 2024
Play Icon10:15
DNA: Manali Jam-packed as tourists arrive to celebrate New Year 2024
DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?
Play Icon16:42
DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?

Trending Videos

MP Bus Accident Breaking: Horrific accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, 12 people burnt to death
play icon2:7
MP Bus Accident Breaking: Horrific accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, 12 people burnt to death
1 Minute 1 News: Mamata Banerjee will not go to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
play icon9:32
1 Minute 1 News: Mamata Banerjee will not go to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Ayodhya Ram Mandir- NSG, ATS, STF Commandos deployed on Alert Before PM Modi's Visit
play icon20:13
Ayodhya Ram Mandir- NSG, ATS, STF Commandos deployed on Alert Before PM Modi's Visit
DNA: Manali Jam-packed as tourists arrive to celebrate New Year 2024
play icon10:15
DNA: Manali Jam-packed as tourists arrive to celebrate New Year 2024
DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?
play icon16:42
DNA: What will be benefit of 'Nyay Yatra' after Bharat Jodo Yatra?
Top 100 news,Zee News live,100 news,Top news,Zee News Hindi,Latest News,Hindi News,live news,Zee News,news today,today news,todays news,big news today,fast news,Big News Today Live,big news live,Breaking News,trending news,news headlines,big news,todays top headlines,live today news,Morning news,Top 100,News,top 100 news today,morning top news,ZEE LIVE,znews,zee news hd,Israel news,zee news tv live,WFI,sanjay singh suspended,