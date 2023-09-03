trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657080
Watch Top 100 Morning News of the Day

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 07:56 AM IST
One Nation One Election: Notification has been issued for the committee of one country, one election. Former President Ramnath Kovind will be the chairman of the 8-member committee. Home Minister Amit Shah and Ghulam Nabi Azad are also among the members. Adhir Ranjan refused to become a member.
Politics intensifies on lathicharge on officers demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna
7 Burries under Debris and 2 dies as part of Mumbai Building Collapses
BIG Update on Chandrayaan 3! Rover Pragyan in sleep mode as its work completes
Know the glory of Devguru Brihaspati from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 3rd September 2023
