Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 26th November 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Today is the 15th day of Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation. It is being speculated that very soon 41 workers will be out of the tunnel. Meanwhile, there have been reports according to which there is a technical fault in the auger machine, due to which the drilling work has been stopped
PM Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet
PM Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Broken blades of auger machine, see report from ground zero
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Broken blades of auger machine, see report from ground zero
'After independence, Muslims face discrimination' says AIMIM spokesperson
'After independence, Muslims face discrimination' says AIMIM spokesperson
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: Police shot accused in the leg
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: Police shot accused in the leg
PM Modi Takes Sortie On Tejas Aircraft | Bengaluru | Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
PM Modi Takes Sortie On Tejas Aircraft | Bengaluru | Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

