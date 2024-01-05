Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day

trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706248
|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on Rajasthan visit today. During his visit to Jaipur, he will hold a meeting with officials and MLAs. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be discussed in the meeting. With this, the DG-IGP conference will start in Jaipur. Along with PM Modi, CM Yogi and Home Minister Amit Shah will also participate in this conference. Watch 100 big news of the day in this report.

Special gift from in-laws for Ramlala, in Pran Pratishtha
Special gift from in-laws for Ramlala, in Pran Pratishtha
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
Baat Pate Ki: 20-month-old boy’s organs donate life to five children
Baat Pate Ki: 20-month-old boy’s organs donate life to five children
Political clash intensifies over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Political clash intensifies over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'

