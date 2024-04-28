Advertisement
Watch Top 100 News of Day April 28, 2024

Apr 28, 2024
News 100: Sachin Pilot has claimed a big upset in Rajasthan regarding the Lok Sabha elections. He said that Congress will win most of the seats in Rajasthan. He also said that BJP is on the back foot after two phases.

