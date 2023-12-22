trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701707
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 22 December 2023

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
As per latest reports, news is from Jammu and Kashmir. Where there was an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Poonch. After which the search operation is going on in Surankot area. Let us tell you that Rajouri Poonch National Highway is on high alert. Security forces have surrounded the area.

Parliament security breach accused Lalit will appear today infront of Court
Parliament security breach accused Lalit will appear today infront of Court
I.N.D.I.A Alliance to hold nationwide protest today against suspension of Opposition MPs
I.N.D.I.A Alliance to hold nationwide protest today against suspension of Opposition MPs
'No need to panic over Covid surge, but mask up,' says doctors
'No need to panic over Covid surge, but mask up,' says doctors
4 Soldiers martyred in Encounter with Terrorists in J&K, Troops in action
4 Soldiers martyred in Encounter with Terrorists in J&K, Troops in action
4 soldiers martyred, 3 injured in encounter of Rajouri
4 soldiers martyred, 3 injured in encounter of Rajouri

