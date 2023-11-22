Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 22nd November 2023

videoDetails

Top 100 News: It has been 11 days since the rescue operation of Uttarkashi Tunnel accident. All measures are being taken to save the lives of 41 workers trapped in the tunnel. Meanwhile, while giving information on Twitter, CM Dhami has written that the state government is providing full cooperation to NDRF, ITBP, BRO, international experts and other technical agencies of the Government of India in the ongoing rescue operation in Silkyara. He also said that it is our top priority to safely rescue the workers trapped in the tunnel. Along with this, let us tell you that PM Modi is also keeping an eye on relief efforts. In this report, see 100 big news of the day immediately.