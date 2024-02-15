trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721420
Feb 15, 2024
PM Modi inaugurated first Hindu temple of Abu Dhabi and participated in Global Aarti on Wednesday. Amid this, PM Modi made huge statement and said, 'UAE with Burj Khalifa got a new identity'. Know the complete news in detail in this report and watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner.

