Watch TOP 100 news of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jharkhand. During his address in Jharkhand, PM Modi fiercely attacked Congress and said, 'Congress is the enemy of development'.

