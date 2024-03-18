Watch TOP 100 News of the day

NewsVideos
Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Prime Minister is on South India visit today. During the visit, he will do a 3.5 kilometer long roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. The police had not given permission for the roadshow due to security reasons. However, Madras High Court has given permission with conditions. For more information on this news, watch this report.

