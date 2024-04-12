Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
ndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be on Jammu and Kashmir visit today for election campaigning. In Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, PM Modi will address a rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold this rally for BJP candidate Jitendra Singh. The police administration is on high alert regarding the security of Prime Minister. To know further, watch this report and take a look at top 100 news of the day.

All Videos

PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today
Play Icon01:09
PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today
Play Icon01:06
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today
Lucknow Super Giants to play IPL Match against Delhi Capitals today
Play Icon01:15
Lucknow Super Giants to play IPL Match against Delhi Capitals today
Haryana School Bus Accident: Principal Among 3 Arrested
Play Icon22:15
Haryana School Bus Accident: Principal Among 3 Arrested
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 7 wickets
Play Icon26:15
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 7 wickets

Trending Videos

PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today
play icon1:9
PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today
play icon1:6
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today
Lucknow Super Giants to play IPL Match against Delhi Capitals today
play icon1:15
Lucknow Super Giants to play IPL Match against Delhi Capitals today
Haryana School Bus Accident: Principal Among 3 Arrested
play icon22:15
Haryana School Bus Accident: Principal Among 3 Arrested
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 7 wickets
play icon26:15
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 7 wickets