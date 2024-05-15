Advertisement
Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 15, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
Farooq Abdullah has issued huge statement on 'one country one election'. Farooq Abdullah said, ready for 'one country one election'. But our request is that it should start from Jammu and Kashmir.

