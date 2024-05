videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 24, 2024, 08:06 AM IST

A huge explosion has been witnessed in Maharashtra Thane's chemical factory. After the explosion, a fire broke out in the factory. About 8 people have died due to fire and more than 40 people got injured. Know the complete news in detail in this report and further watch 100 big news of the morning in a quick manner.