videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 08:26 AM IST

Morning Top 100 News: Heavy monsoon rains are being seen across the country. On one hand, due to heavy rains in Bihar, many people have died due to lightning. So in Himachal too, many accidents have occurred due to heavy rains. Watch top 100 news of the day.