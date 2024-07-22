videoDetails
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Monsoon session of Parliament starts from today. The opposition can ask questions to the government on many important issues including paper leak. Due to this, there may be a huge uproar in the Parliament. Monsoon session of Parliament may continue till August 12. During this period, 6 bills can be introduced. Along with this, the Central Government will present the Survey-2024 today. Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the seventh time as Finance Minister. In this report, see 100 big news of the morning in a quick manner.