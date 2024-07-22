Advertisement
Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Monsoon session of Parliament starts from today. The opposition can ask questions to the government on many important issues including paper leak. Due to this, there may be a huge uproar in the Parliament. Monsoon session of Parliament may continue till August 12. During this period, 6 bills can be introduced. Along with this, the Central Government will present the Survey-2024 today. Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the seventh time as Finance Minister. In this report, see 100 big news of the morning in a quick manner.

All Videos

Joe Biden to not contest American Presidential Election
Play Icon01:01
Joe Biden to not contest American Presidential Election
Indian Army Deploys 500 Elite Para Special Forces Commandos In J&K To Hunt Terrorists
Play Icon17:53
Indian Army Deploys 500 Elite Para Special Forces Commandos In J&K To Hunt Terrorists
Watch Exclusive Debate on Veg vs Nonveg ahead of Budget 2024
Play Icon29:14
Watch Exclusive Debate on Veg vs Nonveg ahead of Budget 2024
Kanwadis creates ruckus in Muzaffarnagar- Report
Play Icon02:14
Kanwadis creates ruckus in Muzaffarnagar- Report
Deputy Speaker Post should be given to Opposition,Says Congress
Play Icon02:17
Deputy Speaker Post should be given to Opposition,Says Congress

