Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 06:50 AM IST

Monsoon session of Parliament starts from today. The opposition can ask questions to the government on many important issues including paper leak. Due to this, there may be a huge uproar in the Parliament. Monsoon session of Parliament may continue till August 12. During this period, 6 bills can be introduced. Along with this, the Central Government will present the Survey-2024 today. Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the seventh time as Finance Minister. In this report, see 100 big news of the morning in a quick manner.