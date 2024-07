videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 07:40 AM IST

Budget 2024: The monsoon session of Parliament started yesterday i.e. on Monday. Modi 3.0 budget will be presented today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2024 for the seventh time. Let us tell you that the Finance Minister will leave for Raj Bhavan at 10 am and the budget will be presented at 11 am.