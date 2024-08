videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 06:52 AM IST

Waqf Board Bill Update: The government will present the Waqf Board Bill in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament today. During this time, efforts will be made to bring all the parties together. There will be a meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs this morning. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has called a meeting. During this time there will be discussion regarding Waqf Board Bill.