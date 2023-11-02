Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 2nd November' 2023

trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683212
|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
ED intensifies investigation in Delhi Liquor Scam Case. As per reports, Arvind Kejriwal was subjected to appear before ED today. However, he denied by writing a letter and is going to visit Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli for election campaigning today. BJP is constantly targeting Aam Aadmi Party regarding the same. Sambit Patra has made huge remark against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. In this report know about the news in full detail and watch top 100 headlines of the day in non stop manner.
